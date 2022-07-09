June equity fund inflows decline 16.3%

Equity schemes of mutual funds registered a 16.36 per cent decline in inflows at Rs 15,497.76 crore in June from Rs 18,529 crore inflows seen in May with rising inflation, geopolitical turmoil and selloff by foreign investors hitting the investor sentiment.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), open-ended debt mutual funds saw net outflows of Rs 92,247 crore in June as corporates redeemed their debt investments. As a result, net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry fell to Rs 35.64 lakh crore in June from Rs 36.98 lakh crore in May.

However, retail investors remained bullish as systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution came in at Rs 12,275.79 crore during the month. Further, the number of SIP accounts stood at all-time high in June at 5.54 crore, surpassing the May high of 5.48 crore.

N S Venkatesh, chief executive officer, Amfi said, “Rising interest rates, globally, weakening rupee, mixed start to monsoon in India and rising retail inflation in India and globally too, has not deterred small savers from continuing to patronize SIP mode of savings.”

“These trends reflect sign of maturity in Investors mindset. SIP contribution remaining above Rs 12,000 crore indicates better awareness among retail investors about long term orientation of equity investments and understanding of current volatility as part and parcel of equity investing. Instead of reading too much into net equity inflow dipping, the heartening thing to note is that both net equity inflow and net inflow into hybrid funds remained resilient despite relentless selling by FPIs and market correction during the year so far,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

At Rs 17.91 lakh crore, net AUMs under retail equity schemes stood 16 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. The SIP AUM at the end of June 2022 stood at Rs 5.51 lakh crore, AMFI said.

Net inflows into index and exchange traded funds were Rs 13,109 crore in June. Arbitrage funds witnessed outflows of Rs 5,593 crore during the month. Overall outflows from the MF industry were Rs 69,852 crore in June.

In the equity category, flexi-cap, large-cap and large and mid-cap schemes emerged as top three in net flows. In the hybrid category, dynamic asset allocation/ balanced advantage fund, balanced hybrid, aggressive hybrid and conservative hybrid witnessed positive flows.