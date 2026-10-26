Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status: How to check shares allotment status online

Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: As the subscription for Jio Platforms Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) has now closed, all eyes of the investors are now on the finalisation of the allotment of shares. The Jio Platforms IPO allotment is expected to take place today, i.e., Monday, October 26.

The Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and closed on Friday, October 23. The issue received bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer. Total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore, while the number of applications reached nearly 1.39 crore.

Jio Platforms shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. The listing will likely take place on October 28, 2026.