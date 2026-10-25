Jio Platforms IPO allotment date: Know how to check status online via PAN | step-by-step guide

Jio Platforms IPO: Following the close of the subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Limited, all eyes of the investors will now be on the finalisation of the allotment of shares. The Jio Platforms IPO allotment is expected to take place on Monday, October 26.

The Jio Platforms IPO subscription was opened on October 21 (Wednesday) and concluded on October 23 (Friday). It closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore, reports PTI.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription

Jio Platforms IPO received investor bids for 438.3 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 22.19 times, according to the exchange’s cumulative demand schedule. According to NSE, Qualified institutional buyers bid for 345.8 crore shares against 4.9 crore reserved, taking their category to 70.55 times subscription. Non-institutional investors subscribed 14 times their allocation, and retail individual investors bid for 2.72 times the shares reserved for them.