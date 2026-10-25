Jio Platforms IPO allotment date: Know how to check status online via PAN | step-by-step guide

Jio Platforms IPO: Following the close of the subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Limited, all eyes of the investors will now be on the finalisation of the allotment of shares. The Jio Platforms IPO allotment is expected to take place on Monday, October 26.
The Jio Platforms IPO subscription was opened on October 21 (Wednesday) and concluded on October 23 (Friday). It closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore, reports PTI.
Jio Platforms IPO Subscription
Jio Platforms IPO received investor bids for 438.3 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 22.19 times, according to the exchange’s cumulative demand schedule. According to NSE, Qualified institutional buyers bid for 345.8 crore shares against 4.9 crore reserved, taking their category to 70.55 times subscription. Non-institutional investors subscribed 14 times their allocation, and retail individual investors bid for 2.72 times the shares reserved for them.
Jio Platforms IPO Price Band
Jio Platforms IPO has set a price band of Rs 1065 to Rs 1119 per equity share.
Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Check Online – Direct Links
The allotment status will be released online on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited. Additionally, the allotment status will also be made available on the official websites of the NSE and BSE.
Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Check on Kfin Technologies Limited
– https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Check on BSE Direct Link
– https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check
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Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Check on NSE Direct Link
– https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Check Online on Kfin Technologies Limited Using PAN Card, Application Number – Step-by-Step Guide
- Visit the IPO registrar – Kfin Technologies Limited
- Log in at the direct link for Jio Platforms IPO Allotment
- In the Company Selection section, select “Jio Platforms Limited” from the drop-down box.
- In the Selection Type section, select PAN Number or Application Number. Enter the application number or PAN details for the Jio Platforms IPO.
- The allotment status of the Jio Platforms IPO will be displayed on the screen.
Jio Platforms IPO Listing Date
Jio Platforms shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. The listing will likely take place on October 28, 2026.