Jio eyes $1.4 tn digital economy, IPO proceeds to make it debt-free: Akash Ambani

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Ambani said Jio expects growth across mobility, enterprise, home broadband and digital services businesses to support revenue expansion

Written by: George Mathew
4 min readMumbaiOct 15, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani, during the press conference announcing the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd at Jio Headquarters in Ghansoli, Navi MumbaiUday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani, during the press conference announcing the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd at Jio Headquarters in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
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Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), is looking to tap a significant share of India’s expanding digital economy, which is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by the financial year 2030-31, and become a debt-free company, Managing Director Akash Ambani said ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Ambani said the proceeds from the IPO would be used to reduce the company’s net debt, while future growth investments would be funded through operating revenues and cash flows. Jio Platforms is preparing for what is expected to be one of the country’s largest public offerings to raise over Rs 37,000 crore.

“We have almost $3 billion of net debt on our books. The full proceeds take us to be a net debt-free company, and the growth capital is something that will flow from our revenues,” Ambani said at a press conference.

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The announcement of Jio’s IPO comes amid an allegation by Elon Musk over delays in granting final security clearance for Starlink’s launch in India. Musk has accused the government and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani of stalling Starlink’s entry to protect Reliance Jio’s market position, allegations the Centre has rejected.

He said that around 30% of the company’s revenue flows into free cash flow, which would continue to be invested to deliver value to customers.

Ambani said Jio expected growth across its mobility, enterprise, home broadband and digital services businesses to support revenue expansion. The company has also improved its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin from 50% to 53% over the past three years.

He said further improvements were possible through technology-led optimisation and the introduction of services beyond those requiring telecom licences.

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Services key to growth

On the possibility of future tariff increases, Ambani said the company had the ability to raise prices but wanted to prioritise offering additional services to customers rather than relying primarily on per-gigabyte data pricing.

“We have the most affordable plans in India, and we have the price lever that we can always play. But our first endeavour is to deliver more services to our users and extract value that our competitors have left,” he said.

He added that tariffs were only one of the several ways to increase value, with the company continuing to focus on affordability and service quality.

Jio’s large customer base and technology infrastructure would provide opportunities to expand its offerings across mobile connectivity, home broadband and enterprise services.

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Wireless technology to expand

Ambani said Jio’s proprietary unlicensed-band radio (UBR) technology had expanded the company’s addressable market for home broadband from 40 million homes to 100 million homes. The network equipment rollout for the technology had been completed, allowing the company to connect homes wirelessly at the last mile.

Ambani said Jio would be able to provide home broadband connectivity within 48 hours of a customer’s request. Jio has also been expanding its fixed broadband business.

Its technology investments, including its standalone 5G network and proprietary broadband technologies, have been identified as important advantages in the company’s efforts to expand connectivity and improve network economics.

Also Read | Jio Platforms gets nod for $4 billion IPO, India’s biggest ever

Overseas expansion through partnerships

On international expansion, Ambani said Jio did not necessarily need to enter new markets directly. Instead, the company intended to identify suitable partners who could deploy its end-to-end technology stack in their markets.

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He said the company wanted to offer its technology in both developing and developed economies, positioning itself as a managed-services partner for local operators rather than simply selling hardware or software licences.

The strategy would allow Jio to take its technology capabilities beyond India while working with partners familiar with local markets.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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