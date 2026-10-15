Jio eyes $1.4 tn digital economy, IPO proceeds to make it debt-free: Akash Ambani

Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), is looking to tap a significant share of India’s expanding digital economy, which is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by the financial year 2030-31, and become a debt-free company, Managing Director Akash Ambani said ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Ambani said the proceeds from the IPO would be used to reduce the company’s net debt, while future growth investments would be funded through operating revenues and cash flows. Jio Platforms is preparing for what is expected to be one of the country’s largest public offerings to raise over Rs 37,000 crore.

“We have almost $3 billion of net debt on our books. The full proceeds take us to be a net debt-free company, and the growth capital is something that will flow from our revenues,” Ambani said at a press conference.

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The announcement of Jio’s IPO comes amid an allegation by Elon Musk over delays in granting final security clearance for Starlink’s launch in India. Musk has accused the government and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani of stalling Starlink’s entry to protect Reliance Jio’s market position, allegations the Centre has rejected.

He said that around 30% of the company’s revenue flows into free cash flow, which would continue to be invested to deliver value to customers.

Ambani said Jio expected growth across its mobility, enterprise, home broadband and digital services businesses to support revenue expansion. The company has also improved its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin from 50% to 53% over the past three years.

He said further improvements were possible through technology-led optimisation and the introduction of services beyond those requiring telecom licences.

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Services key to growth

On the possibility of future tariff increases, Ambani said the company had the ability to raise prices but wanted to prioritise offering additional services to customers rather than relying primarily on per-gigabyte data pricing.

“We have the most affordable plans in India, and we have the price lever that we can always play. But our first endeavour is to deliver more services to our users and extract value that our competitors have left,” he said.

He added that tariffs were only one of the several ways to increase value, with the company continuing to focus on affordability and service quality.

Jio’s large customer base and technology infrastructure would provide opportunities to expand its offerings across mobile connectivity, home broadband and enterprise services.

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Wireless technology to expand

Ambani said Jio’s proprietary unlicensed-band radio (UBR) technology had expanded the company’s addressable market for home broadband from 40 million homes to 100 million homes. The network equipment rollout for the technology had been completed, allowing the company to connect homes wirelessly at the last mile.

Ambani said Jio would be able to provide home broadband connectivity within 48 hours of a customer’s request. Jio has also been expanding its fixed broadband business.

Its technology investments, including its standalone 5G network and proprietary broadband technologies, have been identified as important advantages in the company’s efforts to expand connectivity and improve network economics.

Overseas expansion through partnerships

On international expansion, Ambani said Jio did not necessarily need to enter new markets directly. Instead, the company intended to identify suitable partners who could deploy its end-to-end technology stack in their markets.

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He said the company wanted to offer its technology in both developing and developed economies, positioning itself as a managed-services partner for local operators rather than simply selling hardware or software licences.

The strategy would allow Jio to take its technology capabilities beyond India while working with partners familiar with local markets.