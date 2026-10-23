Jio IPO fires up market, subscribed 22 times over

Jio Platforms’ mega initial public offering (IPO), which closed Friday, has rewritten the record books of India’s capital market, drawing bids worth over Rs 4.90 lakh crore, the biggest-ever investor response to a public issue in the country.
The Rs 30,213-crore offering was subscribed 22.19 times, signalling a massive appetite for shares of the telecom-to-digital conglomerate.
The frenzy was led by institutional investors, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bidding for 70.55 times their allotted quota on the closing day of the IPO, according to stock exchange data.
The non-institutional investor segment was subscribed 14 times, while retail investors bid 2.72 times their quota and employees 2.93 times. Against 19.75 crore shares on offer, investors put in bids for 438.26 crore shares, committing Rs 4.90 lakh crore at the upper end of the Rs 1,065-1,119 price band.
The final IPO price is set to be fixed at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,119 per share, according to investment bankers. While the shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on October 28, the company is likely to witness a market capitalisation of over Rs 10 lakh crore, bringing it to the top five league in valuation, analysts said.
The issue comprised 27 crore fresh equity shares. The company plans to use Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay debt, with the remaining funds intended for general corporate purposes, subject to the stated limits.
The IPO has drawn unprecedented institutional interest, with demand for its Rs 8,110-crore anchor book exceeding 30 times the amount on offer and aggregate institutional demand touching nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. There was strong response from global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds.
Story continues below this ad
The JIO IPO mobilised the funds at a time when the stock markets were reeling under a host of problems including high crude oil prices, rising inflation, bond yields and high interest rates. The Sensex had lost nearly 15 per cent in the calendar year 2026.
The IPO of Jio Platforms has been one of the most closely watched developments in India’s capital markets, largely because of the company’s dominant position in telecommunications and its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Since its launch in 2016, Jio transformed the Indian telecom sector through aggressive pricing, widespread 4G and 5G adoption and large-scale investments in network infrastructure.
Jio has over 524 million subscribers across India. Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with a total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55% of total wireless traffic, the company said.
The company had earlier attracted billions of dollars in investments from global technology majors like Meta Platform, Google and Intel in 2020. The fundraising exercise brought in strategic investors who valued the business at levels that placed it among India’s most valuable unlisted companies. Meta invested $5.7 billion to acquire its 9.98 per cent stake in Jio in 2020.
Story continues below this ad
Among large IPOs in the last two years, Hyundai raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024, surpassing the Rs 21,008-crore issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2022. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) mobilised Rs 22,561 crore through an offer for sale recently. Other landmark offerings include Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore IPO in 2021 and Coal India’s Rs 15,475-crore issue in 2010. Reliance Power raised around Rs 11,500 crore through its IPO in 2008.
Ahead of the company’s IPO, managing director Akash Ambani said the company is looking to tap a significant share of India’s expanding digital economy, which is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by the financial year 2030-31, and become a debt-free company.