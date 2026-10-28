Jio IPO Listing Live Updates: Jio Platforms listing shortly after Rs 7.3 lakh crore bids, eyes top 5 spot

Jio is expected to reach a market capitalisation of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms is set to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, after ⁠its Rs 30,213-crore IPO drew Rs 7.3 lakh crore in bids, the biggest-ever investor response to a public issue in the country. Subscribed 22.19 times, it signalled a massive appetite for shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom-to-digital conglomerate.

Among India’s largest companies? The frenzy was led by institutional investors, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bidding for 70.55 times their allotted quota on the closing day of the IPO, according to stock exchange data. Investment bankers say the final IPO price will be set at the upper end of the price band at Rs 1,119 per share. Valued at up to $108.3 billion, Jio serves more than 530 million customers. With its listing on BSE and NSE, Jio is expected to reach a market capitalisation of over Rs 10 lakh crore, securing its place among India’s top five most valuable companies.

Story continues below this ad Huge interest despite dampened market: The Jio IPO drew unprecedented institutional interest, with demand for its Rs 8,110-crore anchor book exceeding 30 times the amount on offer and aggregate institutional demand touching nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The Jio IPO mobilised the funds at a time when the stock markets were reeling under a host of problems, including high crude oil prices, rising inflation, bond yields and high interest rates. Live Updates Oct 28, 2026 09:28 AM IST About Jio's earlier fundraisings Jio had earlier attracted billions of dollars in investments from global technology majors like Meta Platform, Google and Intel in 2020. The fundraising exercise brought in strategic investors who valued the business at levels that placed it among India’s most valuable unlisted companies. Meta invested $5.7 billion to acquire its 9.98 per cent stake in Jio in 2020. Oct 28, 2026 09:27 AM IST Why Jio IPO has garnered immense attention The IPO of Jio Platforms has been one of the most closely watched developments in India’s capital markets, largely because of the company’s dominant position in telecommunications and its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Since its launch in 2016, Jio transformed the Indian telecom sector through aggressive pricing, widespread 4G and 5G adoption and large-scale investments in network infrastructure. Jio has over 524 million subscribers across India. Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with a total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55% of total wireless traffic, the company said. Oct 28, 2026 09:22 AM IST Sensex down by 700 points, Nifty dips over 180 points As the share markets opened today, Sensex fell by 700 points while Nifty shed 180 points. Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies among the top losers. Among the top gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Tata Capital, Ambuja Cements, and Bajaj Auto.

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