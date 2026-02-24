IT sector crashes 5% as report warns of SaaS becoming obsolete, down 21% in February

With giants such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro already facing increased contract cancellations through to 2027, the shift in the technology landscape may lead to mass layoffs, with white-collar jobs being the worst hit, the report noted.

IT industry stocks crashed further on Tuesday as fears of an AI-led disruption and software-as-a-service (SaaS) turning obsolete intensified across the sector. The sell-off extended for the 5th straight session, with the Nifty IT index down 21% so far in February and on course to log its worst month since April 2003.

The fresh sell-off came after US-based Antrophic, which had first triggered fear across the sector, announced that its Claude Code AI tool can sharply reduce the cost and complexity of modernising legacy software systems, an area which is a major revenue generator for Indian IT firms.

A report by US-based Citrini Research sounded a warning to the IT services sector, further deepening fears. The entire success model of the Indian IT SaaS sector was based on being cost effective, offering quality developers to American counterparts at a fraction of the cost. However, the shift to AI automation tools means the cost of an AI coding agent is equivalent to “essentially the cost of electricity,” the report said.