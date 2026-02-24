IT sector crashes 5% as report warns of SaaS becoming obsolete, down 21% in February

The fresh sell-off came after US-based Antrophic, which had first triggered fear across the sector, announced that its Claude Code AI tool can sharply reduce the cost and complexity of modernising legacy software systems, an area which is a major revenue generator for Indian IT firms.

Written by: Akash Mandal
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:23 PM IST
IT sector crashes 5% as report warns of SaaS becoming obsolete, down 21% in FebruaryWith giants such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro already facing increased contract cancellations through to 2027, the shift in the technology landscape may lead to mass layoffs, with white-collar jobs being the worst hit, the report noted.
Make us preferred source on Google

IT industry stocks crashed further on Tuesday as fears of an AI-led disruption and software-as-a-service (SaaS) turning obsolete intensified across the sector. The sell-off extended for the 5th straight session, with the Nifty IT index down 21% so far in February and on course to log its worst month since April 2003.

The fresh sell-off came after US-based Antrophic, which had first triggered fear across the sector, announced that its Claude Code AI tool can sharply reduce the cost and complexity of modernising legacy software systems, an area which is a major revenue generator for Indian IT firms.

A report by US-based Citrini Research sounded a warning to the IT services sector, further deepening fears. The entire success model of the Indian IT SaaS sector was based on being cost effective, offering quality developers to American counterparts at a fraction of the cost. However, the shift to AI automation tools means the cost of an AI coding agent is equivalent to “essentially the cost of electricity,” the report said.

With giants such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro already facing increased contract cancellations through to 2027, the shift in the technology landscape may lead to mass layoffs, with white-collar jobs being the worst hit, the report noted. For every new job AI will create, it will render dozens obsolete, it added. The IT sector has been among the largest employment generators in India Inc., and mass layoffs are likely to cause panic in the system.

After these developments, the Nifty IT index nosedived over 5% intraday on Tuesday and eventually ended 4.7% lower. The likes of LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent Systems crashed over 6%. Blue chips such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro ended 3-4% lower, hitting fresh 52-week lows. The sell-off in the sector weighed on the benchmark stock indices too, with the Nifty 50 index falling over 1% to end at 25,424.65 points.

IT sector crashes 5% as report warns of SaaS becoming obsolete, down 21% in February

There was a similar reaction in the US, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, a barometer for the IT sector, falling over 1% overnight. Shares of IBM plunged 13%, its biggest single-day drop since October 2000. Crowdstrike sank 10%, whereas giants such as Microsoft and Amazon lost over 2%.

Warning bells

Other global broking and research firms have also flagged worries on the Indian IT sector over the past month. HSBC said it expects a 14-16% gross deflationary risk to revenues in the overall sector over the next few years due to AI, compared to the earlier expectation of 8-10%.

Story continues below this ad

Jefferies recently downgraded its recommendations on the likes of Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree, warning that valuations across the sector may fall another 30-65% from current levels in the worst-case scenario. In current circumstances, the sector offers more downside than upside for investors, it added.

Similarly, another global firm CLSA also cut their price target for shares of most players in the sector. While the firm said AI-related fears are overdone, the current negative mood surrounding IT will be changed only by actual earnings growth, and not by any positive commentary by the companies in the sector.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi links India-US trade deal to Epstein files and Adani case – ‘Sold the country'
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh
Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj's strict parenting: 'He was always a coach'
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj's strict parenting: 'He was always a coach'
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments