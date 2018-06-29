IT, pharma stocks rise amid rupee rout

The rupee depreciated by 2.7 per cent against the US dollar since June 6 to end at 68.79 on Thursday. The rupee depreciated by 2.7 per cent against the US dollar since June 6 to end at 68.79 on Thursday.

Shares of IT and pharmaceutical sector companies over the last three weeks have given positive returns, while those of oil marketing companies (OMCs) yielded negative returns during the same period after the rupee depreciated against US dollar.

The Nifty IT index rose by 2.55 per cent and ended Thursday’s trade at 13,873.80. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 6.78 per cent, Infosys by 4.21 per cent and Infibeam by 3.41 per cent over the last three weeks.

A note by Jefferies said rupee depreciation is a catalyst for IT companies. “Every 1 per cent rupee depreciation versus dollar leads to 1.5-3 per cent higher earnings across IT services firms and is a catalyst,” the note said.

The rupee depreciated by 2.7 per cent against the US dollar since June 6 to end at 68.79 on Thursday. Market participants said a depreciating currency is good for export-oriented sectors like IT and pharma sectors.

The Nifty Pharma index a gauge of Pharma companies rose by 11.12 per cent during the last three weeks and ended Thursday’s trade at 9,149.40. Nine out of the ten stocks in Nifty Pharma rose in the previous three weeks. Dr Reddy’s rose by 17 per cent , Lupin 16.58per cent, Sun Pharmaceuticals 15.81 per cent , Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma rose by over 11 per cent, Cadila Healthcare 8.03 per cent, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Piramal Enterprises rose over 6.57 per cent and Biocon by 1.36 per cent. —FE

