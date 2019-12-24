IRCTC shares gain 2.65 per cent on signing MoU with hotel industry body

The IRCTC stock rose as high as 4.09 per cent to Rs 899.90 on the BSE, while on NSE the scrip climbed 4.05 per cent to Rs 899.80. The IRCTC stock rose as high as 4.09 per cent to Rs 899.90 on the BSE, while on NSE the scrip climbed 4.05 per cent to Rs 899.80.

Shares of government-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) settled 2.65 per cent higher on the BSE after the company on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) for listing the association’s member hotels and their room rate inventory for sales on the IRCTC portal.

Separately, IRCTC has also notified the revised menu and tariff of standard meals for static units in Indian Railways.

During the intraday trade, the IRCTC stock rose as high as 4.09 per cent to Rs 899.90 on the BSE, while on NSE the scrip climbed 4.05 per cent to Rs 899.80.

The stock eventually settled at Rs 887.45 apiece, up Rs 22.95 or 2.65 per cent on the BSE and at Rs 885.50, up Rs 20.75 or 2.40 per cent. Over 24.04 lakh shares were traded on the NSE in the day’s trade, while over 1.74 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE.

As per the information provided in an exchange filing, veg breakfast will be priced at Rs 35, non-veg breakfast at Rs 45, standard meal (veg) at Rs 70, standard meal (egg curry) at Rs 80, standard meal (chicken curry) at Rs 120, veg biryani (350 gm) at Rs 70, egg biryani (350 gm) at Rs 80, chicken biryani (350 gm) at Rs 100 and snack meal (350 gm) at Rs 50.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd