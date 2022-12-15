scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

IRCTC share price: IRCTC shares crash over 5% after govt announces stake sale through OFS

IRCTC share price: The scrip fell as much as 5.56 per cent to hit a low of Rs 694.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the late morning deals while on the BSE it declined as much as 5.49 per cent to Rs 694.40.

irctc, irctc news, irctc faresIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Image source: Facebook/IRCTCofficial
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell over 5 per cent during the late morning deals on Thursday after the government announced a stake sale of up to 5 per cent through an offer-for-sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share.

The scrip fell as much as 5.56 per cent to hit a low of Rs 694.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the late morning deals, while it declined as much as 5.49 per cent to Rs 694.40 on the BSE.

On Wednesday evening, the railway ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways said the government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in the company. The stake sale is a part of the government’s divestment target for this fiscal. The government has raised Rs 28,383 crore from central public sector enterprises’ stake sale so far this fiscal against the full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

The government is looking to sell a 2.5 per cent stake in the state-owned firm at Rs 680 per share, with an option to additionally offload 2.5 per cent, IRCTC said in an exchange filing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

At the floor price of Rs 680 a share, the sale of 4 crore shares in IRCTC would fetch about Rs 2,700 crore to the exchequer. The floor price is at a discount of 7.47 per cent from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 734.90 IRCTC on the NSE.

The OFS will open for subscription by institutional investors on Thursday and for retail investors on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:52:45 am
Next Story

Delhi records lowest minimum temperature for the season so far

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close