IRCTC share price: IRCTC shares crash over 5% after govt announces stake sale through OFS

The shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell over 5 per cent during the late morning deals on Thursday after the government announced a stake sale of up to 5 per cent through an offer-for-sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share.

The scrip fell as much as 5.56 per cent to hit a low of Rs 694.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the late morning deals, while it declined as much as 5.49 per cent to Rs 694.40 on the BSE.

On Wednesday evening, the railway ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways said the government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in the company. The stake sale is a part of the government’s divestment target for this fiscal. The government has raised Rs 28,383 crore from central public sector enterprises’ stake sale so far this fiscal against the full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

The government is looking to sell a 2.5 per cent stake in the state-owned firm at Rs 680 per share, with an option to additionally offload 2.5 per cent, IRCTC said in an exchange filing.

At the floor price of Rs 680 a share, the sale of 4 crore shares in IRCTC would fetch about Rs 2,700 crore to the exchequer. The floor price is at a discount of 7.47 per cent from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 734.90 IRCTC on the NSE.

The OFS will open for subscription by institutional investors on Thursday and for retail investors on Friday.