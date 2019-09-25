IRCTC IPO to hit market on Monday at Rs 315-320, will help raise Rs 645 crore

Days after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a corporate rate cut, the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced its plan to launch Initial Public Offer (IPO) to raise Rs 645 crore, The Economic Times reported.

The price of per share has been fixed at Rs 315-320 and the sale will close on October 3. There are 2,01,60,000 shares up for sale and it is a part of the government’s disinvestment process.

Three companies — IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) — are in the running as lead managers.

Since the corporate cut announcement made by Sitharaman, there has been a marked improvement in the market sentiment and the IPO launch is seen as a step to revive the IPO market. Equity benchmark Sensex is up around 8 per cent from Thursday’s close.

IRCTC is authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services in the trains, for online ticket booking and providing packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains.

IRCTC sales rose to Rs 1,899 crore and its profit grew 23.5 per cent to Rs 272.5 crore during the financial year 2019, as per the draft red herring prospectus filed by IRCTC with Sebi in August.