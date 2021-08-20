As CarTrade Tech debuts in stock market today, here’s a look at the IPOs which are set to get listed next week

The investors in the stock market are looking forward to the listing of the recent initial public offerings (IPOs). While CarTrade Tech has already made its debut today, shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Chemplast Sanmar are set to get listed next week.

Earlier in the day, the shares of online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech made a weak debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 1 per cent lower the issue price.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas is a cement manufacturer which is a part of the Nirma Group. It is set to debut on Monday, August 23, 2021, on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The Rs 5,000 crore IPO was available from August 9-11, 2021 at a price band of Rs 560-570 per share, and got subscribed 1.71 times. The shares got allotted to the investors on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The company has a consolidated capacity of 22.32 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). It has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units and one blending unit. It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

Aptus Value Housing Finance is a home loan provider and its shares are set to be listed on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, on both NSE and BSE.

Its Rs 2,780 crore IPO was available from August 10-12, 2021 at a price band of Rs 346-353 per share, and saw the issue get subscribed 17.20 times. The shares got allotted to investors earlier this week on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital and Madison India.

Chemplast Sanmar

Specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar will make a return to the stock market next week after being delisted nearly a decade ago. Its shares are to be listed on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The shares were earlier delisted from BSE, NSE and MSE with effect from June 25, 2012, June 18, 2012, and June 25, 2012, respectively.

The Rs 3,850 crore IPO of the specialty chemicals manufacturer was available from August 10-12, 2021 at a price band of Rs 530-541 per share. It got subscribed 2.17 times.

The Chennai-based company is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with a focus on specialty paste PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.