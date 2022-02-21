scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 4.5% after co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns

The IndiGo stock fell 4.47 per cent to Rs 2,025.45 apiece on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it crashed as much as 4.32 per cent to Rs 2,025.20 per share.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 10:30:04 am
Women spread fryums for drying on a rooftop as an IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India July 6, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)

IndiGo share price: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of budget carrier IndiGo, fell nearly 4.5 per cent in the early trade on Monday after the company announced that its co-founder Rakesh Gangwal would resign from the board and has plans to cut his stake in the airline.

On Friday post market hours, IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal resigned with immediate effect from the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation where he served as a non-executive, non-independent director.

While Gangwal in his letter to the board said that he would sell his entire holding in the airline over a period of five years, he also added that he may consider joining the board again as a member at a later stage.

Gangwal’s resignation comes around two weeks after other promoter Rahul Bhatia took charge as the company’s managing director.

