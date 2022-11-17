Inox Green Energy IPO Allotment tomorrow: Here’s how to check share status online

Inox Green Energy IPO Share Allotment Status tomorrow: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, was subscribed 1.55 times over the 6.67 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 11-15, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 61-65 per share.

Inox Green IPO received bids of over 10.37 crore (10,37,39,890) shares against the total issue size of over 6.67 crore (6,67,21,310) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed around 47 per cent or 0.47 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.70 times, the data showed.

The Rs 740 crore Inox Green IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore each. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Inox Green IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Friday, November 18, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Inox Green Energy Services IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Inox Green Energy Services Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Inox Green Energy Services is likely to take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.