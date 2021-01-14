scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Infosys shares decline 5% after earnings

Infosys share price: The stock plunged 5 per cent to Rs 1,318.05 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 4.95 per cent to Rs 1,318.45.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 1:44:55 pm
infosys, infosys news, infosys q3The Infosys Ltd. logo is displayed atop a building at the company's campus in Electronics City in Bangalore, India, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2013. (Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg)

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21.

The stock plunged 5 per cent to Rs 1,318.05 on BSE.

On NSE, it declined 4.95 per cent to Rs 1,318.45.

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21 to 4.5-5 per cent on the back of large project wins and strong deal pipeline.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Bengaluru-based company, whose large deal total contract value rose to an all-time high of USD 7.13 billion in the quarter under review, had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 4,457 crore in the year-ago period.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Infosys’ revenue grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 25,927 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 23,092 crore in the year-ago period.

Buoyed by the strong performance, Infosys increased its FY21 revenue growth forecast to 4.5-5 per cent in constant currency terms from its previous guidance of 2-3 per cent growth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement