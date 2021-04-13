Infosys shares slip over 3.5 per cent ahead of Q4 results

The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 13, 2017. (Image: REUTERS)

Shares of Infosys were trading lower during the morning deals on Tuesday a day after the stock hit its all-time high.

The scrip fell 3.51 per cent to Rs 1,375.70 apiece on the BSE during the morning trade, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) it touched a low of Rs 1,375.25 per share, slipping 3.54 per cent.

At 11:35 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,384.00 per share, down 2.93 per cent from its previous close. On NSE, it was at Rs 1,384.55 apiece, down 2.89 per cent. Over 77 lakh shares were traded so far on the NSE while around 4.58 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

On Monday, Infosys shares had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,480.00 on the BSE after the IT major announced that its board would consider a share buyback on Wednesday, April 14. This will be the third buyback by the company in the last four years.

The IT services giant is set to report its January-March quarter (Q4) results on Wednesday.