Inflation, rate hike worries pull down markets; Rupee dives to record lowrries pull down markets; Re at new low

The rupee on Friday tumbled 11 paise to close at a lifetime low of 77.83 against the US dollar as rising crude oil prices earlier in the day and unabated foreign capital outflows soured sentiment.

A sell-off in equity markets, rising US bond yields and stronger greenback overseas also weighed on the domestic unit which fell to a low of 77.87 in intra-day trading, forex traders said.

Domestic stock markets plunged by 1.84 per cent as rising inflation worries and Covid cases hit sentiment. The Sensex lost 1,017 points to 54,303.44 and the NSE Nifty Index fell 276 points to 16,201.80 in the bear rally, led by foreign investors. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 3,973 crore from the market on Friday. On the other hand, benchmark 10-year government bonds rose by 2 basis points to 7.52 per cent.

The rise in crude prices towards three-month highs owing to supply tightness is further accentuating inflation concerns and inflicting damage on the global economy, already strained by the monetary policy tightening path of the major central banks and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president, Religare Broking Ltd.

Besides, the World Bank has slashed its global growth forecast to 2.9 per cent as against its previous estimate of 4.1 per cent in January.

eanwhile, rising inflation fears gripped the domestic stock market leading to heavy sell-off ahead of the release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve policy meet next week. The inflation data will be crucial to sense the quantum of a rate hike. European Central Bank in its policy meeting signalled to start rate hike from next month and a large change in September.

Moreover, the number of Covid cases rapidly rising in India may prove to be a dampener. The RBI policy announced this week put the focus on normalisation of liquidity and withdrawal of accommodative policy, which may have a negative impact on the markets, Thomas said.

eanwhile, Fitch Ratings revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming BBB- rating.