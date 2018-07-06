Indore Municipal Corp lists bonds on NSE

Madhya Pradesh is home to large infrastructure projects and is fast becoming a hub for emerging listed corporates. Madhya Pradesh is home to large infrastructure projects and is fast becoming a hub for emerging listed corporates.

Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday listed its bonds on the debt market platform of NSE. This is the third such listing after the urban bodies of Hyderabad and Pune listed their bonds in the last one year

Indore Municipal Corporation issued bonds aggregating Rs 100 crore with green shoe option of Rs 70 crore on June 29 and received an overwhelming response with an over-subscription of 1.26 times.

“We have plans to tap bond market for the development of infrastructure in the state. After successful bond issue of Indore Municipal Corporation, we are expecting at least three more issuances of municipal corporate bonds from MP in next 3 to 4 months, namely Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior,” said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Over 18 companies have been listed on the SME platform over the past two years. The Swachh Survekshan has declared Indore as the cleanest city of India in 2018.

