Indices turn lower as early gains fizzle out, oil rises 10%

The Nifty50, which had topped the 9,400 mark during the day’s trading session, erased its gains towards the last hour of the trading session. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) The Nifty50, which had topped the 9,400 mark during the day’s trading session, erased its gains towards the last hour of the trading session. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Domestic shares gave up gains in the last hour of trade on Tuesday due to broad-based selling in banking, financial services and FMCG stocks.

The 50-share index Nifty declined by 87.9 points or 0.9 per cent to close at 9,205.6, while the benchmark Sensex fell 261.8 points or 0.8 per cent to close at 31,453.5.

The Nifty50, which had topped the 9,400 mark during the day’s trading session, erased its gains towards the last hour of the trading session.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to remain net sellers on Tuesday, pulling out $139.98 million from Indian equities, according to the provisional data on the exchanges. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth $131.5 million. FPIs, which were sellers in March and April, have continued selling so far in May.

Meanwhile, markets globally were soaring with Asian bourses extending the gains of Dow Jones’ previous day rally. Stock markets in Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong were up between 0.3 per cent and 1 per cent.

Bourses in China and South Korea were closed on Tuesday. European markets also had a strong opening with bourses in the UK, France and Germany trading 1.2-1.5 per cent higher.

At 12:51 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 339.42 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 24,089.18. Brent crude rose $2.77, or 10.2 per cent, to $29.97 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT. FE with reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.