Indian stock, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Holi

The Indian share, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Monday, March 29, 2021, on account of Holi. They will resume trading on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 568.38 points (1.17 per cent) higher at 49,008.50, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had risen 182.40 points (1.27 per cent) to settle at 14,507.30.

In the currency market, the rupee had closed 11 paise higher at 72.51 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Commenting about the Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities Friday wrote “The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed up with sharp upside bounce from near the supports. The next upside levels to be watched around 14,700 and a sustainable move above this area could open further upside in the near term. On the dips, 14,400-14,350 could offer support for the markets.”