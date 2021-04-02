Indian stock, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Good Friday

The Indian share, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Friday, April 2, 2021, on account of Good Friday. They will resume trading on Monday, April 5, 2021.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 520.68 points (1.05 per cent) higher at 50,029.83, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had risen 176.65 points (1.20 per cent) to settle at 14,867.35.

The currency market was shut also shut Thursday for the annual closing of banks. On Wednesday, the rupee closed higher by 26 paise at 73.12 against the US dollar and ended the fiscal on a strong note with a gain of over 3 per cent despite coronavirus-induced disruptions on the economic front.

Commenting about the Nifty, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, “Index closed a week at 14,867 with gains of two and half percent and formed a bullish candle after two consecutive bearish candles. Index has formed a broader consolidation zone of 14,300 on the downside and 15,400 on the higher side very soon we may see fresh breakout above 14,900 zone which can be consider as immediate small consolidation breakout and then we may see next leg of rally towards 15,400 odd levels in near term, good support is still at 14,700 zone.”