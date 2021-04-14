Indian share and currency markets closed on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

The Indian stock and money markets will remain shut on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. They will resume trading on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 660.68 points (1.38 per cent) higher at 48,544.06, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had risen 194.00 points (1.36 per cent) to settle at 14,504.80.

The currency market was shut also shut Tuesday for Gudhipadwa. On Monday, the rupee fell for the sixth straight session to mark its lowest level in nearly nine months at 75.05 against the US dollar.

Commenting on the Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The absence of follow through weakness on Tuesday and a strong comeback of bulls from the crucial lower supports/range could mean more upside in the short term. The formation of present pattern and the confirmation in the next sessions (follow-through upmove on Thursday) could eventually indicate a chances of revisit of the upper range of around 14,800-14,900 levels in the coming weeks. Immediate support is placed at 14,420.”