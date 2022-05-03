Indian currency, debt and equity markets closed on account of Eid

Indian currency, debt and equity markets will remain shut on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). They will resume trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

On Monday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the second consecutive session and ended marginally lower. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 84.88 points (0.15 per cent) to end at 56,975.99 while the Nifty 50 slipped 33.45 points (0.20 per cent) to settle at 17,069.10.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat at 76.48 against the US dollar on Monday as subdued domestic equities offset the impact of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is placed within broader high low range. Minor upside bounce could be expected in the next 1-2 sessions and the market could eventually turn down and retest the support and lower range. Hence, limited upside and higher possibility of decisive downside breakout persists in the market.”