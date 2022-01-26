Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Republic Day

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day. They will resume trading on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

On Tuesday, the domestic stock markets snapped out of a five-day losing streak and staged an intra-day comeback. After plunging to a low of 56,409 at one stage, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 1,448 points intra-day to close with a gain of 367 points (0.64 per cent) at 57,858.15 while the Nifty 50 rose 129 points (0.75 per cent) to 17,277.95 on bargain hunting.

The rupee declined by 18 paise to close at 74.78 against the US dollar.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The sharp downtrend in the market seems to have halted at the important support and the market is now ready to show upside bounce. A confirmation of bottom reversal as per Tuesday’s low is likely to pull Nifty towards the upper 17,800 levels in the near term. Any dips could find support around 17,100 levels.”