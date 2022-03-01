Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Mahashivratri

Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, on account of Mahashivratri. They will resume trading on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 388.76 points (0.70 per cent) to settle at 56,247.28 while the Nifty 50 climbed 135.50 points (0.81 per cent) to end at 16,793.90.

The rupee closed flat at 75.33 against the US dollar on Monday.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short-term trend of Nifty remains positive with range bound action. Any decisive upside breakout of 17,000 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards 17500 levels in a quick period of time. However, an inability of bulls to sustain above 16,800 levels could trigger another round of downward correction to 16,300 levels in the near term.”