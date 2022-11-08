scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Stock Market Holidays 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

Stock Market Holiday, November 8, 2022: The S&P BSE Sensex rose 234.79 points (0.39 per cent) to end at 61,185.15 on Monday while the Nifty 50 gained 85.65 points (0.47 per cent) to settle at 18,202.80.

bse sensex, nse niftyMarket Holiday, Markets closed today: BSE building in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Stock Market Holiday: the country’s equity, currency and commodity markets are shut on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. While the equity and currency markets will resume trade on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, commodity markets will resume for the evening trading session at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Commodity markets follow two sessions – morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and evening session from 5:00 pm till 11:30/11:55 pm.

Monday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their gaining momentum for the second consecutive session aided by gains in public sector banks, auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues and a fall in crude prices. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 234.79 points (0.39 per cent) to end at 61,185.15 while the Nifty 50 gained 85.65 points (0.47 per cent) to settle at 18,202.80.

The rupee appreciated by 43 paise to close at a one-month high of 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows. Favourable comments from the US Federal Reserve also boosted the forex market sentiment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market is now showing signs of sustainable upmove into new swing highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 18,350 and next 18,600 levels in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate support is placed at 18,100 levels.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 10:07:37 am
Next Story

How Guru Nanak lives through Rotary

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement