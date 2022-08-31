scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Stock Market Holidays 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock Market Holiday, August 31, 2022: On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,564.45 points (2.70 per cent) to end at 59,537.07 while the Nifty 50 rallied 446.40 points (2.58 per cent) to settle at 17,759.30.

Market Holiday, Markets Closed Today: Official BSE website, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire session on Wednesday. (File Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Stock Market Holiday: India’s equity, currency and commodity markets are shut on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. While the equity and currency markets will resume trade on Thursday, September 1, 2022, commodity markets will resume for the evening trading session at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Commodity markets follow two sessions – morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and evening session from 5:00 pm till 11:30/11:55 pm.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) soared over 2.5 per cent to log their best single-day gain in more than three months driven by value buying in banking, information technology (IT) and oil stocks amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,564.45 points (2.70 per cent) to end at 59,537.07 while the Nifty 50 rallied 446.40 points (2.58 per cent) to settle at 17,759.30. All 30 stocks in the Sensex pack ended in the green on Tuesday.

The rupee rebounded by 39 paise to close at a nearly two-week high of 79.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a correction in crude oil prices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Going ahead, investors will look forward to the first quarter (Q1) GDP data which will be released later in the day.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “Nifty seems to have reversed the recent downtrend sharply on the upside. Now, the bulls are ready to show a big bang upside breakout of the resistance of around 16,900 levels by this week end or by next week. A decisive move above 17,900 levels could pull the Nifty towards the next upside target of 18,300-18,400 in the next few weeks. Immediate support is placed at 17,600 levels.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:07:08 am
Next Story

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why modak is an important part of the celebration (plus a special recipe)

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20
Climate crisis

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement