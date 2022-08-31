Stock Market Holidays 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock Market Holiday: India’s equity, currency and commodity markets are shut on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. While the equity and currency markets will resume trade on Thursday, September 1, 2022, commodity markets will resume for the evening trading session at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Commodity markets follow two sessions – morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and evening session from 5:00 pm till 11:30/11:55 pm.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) soared over 2.5 per cent to log their best single-day gain in more than three months driven by value buying in banking, information technology (IT) and oil stocks amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,564.45 points (2.70 per cent) to end at 59,537.07 while the Nifty 50 rallied 446.40 points (2.58 per cent) to settle at 17,759.30. All 30 stocks in the Sensex pack ended in the green on Tuesday.

The rupee rebounded by 39 paise to close at a nearly two-week high of 79.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a correction in crude oil prices.

Going ahead, investors will look forward to the first quarter (Q1) GDP data which will be released later in the day.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “Nifty seems to have reversed the recent downtrend sharply on the upside. Now, the bulls are ready to show a big bang upside breakout of the resistance of around 16,900 levels by this week end or by next week. A decisive move above 17,900 levels could pull the Nifty towards the next upside target of 18,300-18,400 in the next few weeks. Immediate support is placed at 17,600 levels.”