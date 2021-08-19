Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Muharram

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Thursday, August 19,2021, on account of Muharram. They will resume trading on Friday, August 20, 2021.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 162.78 points (0.29 per cent) lower at 55,629.49, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had fallen 45.75 points (0.28 per cent) to settle at 16,568.85.

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at 74.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers against the greenback.

Commenting on the Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities wrote, “The market seems to have started tiring at the new highs of 16,700. But, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the higher levels. Any decline from here down to the support of 16,400 (20 day EMA on a daily chart) could be a buy on dips opportunity in the near term. We expect upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. The upside target for Nifty remains at 16,900 levels.”