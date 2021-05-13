Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Thursday, May 13, 2021, on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr. They will resume trading on Friday, May 14, 2021.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 471.01 points (0.96 per cent) lower at 48,690.80, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had fallen 154.25 points (1.04 per cent) to settle at 14,696.50.

The rupee declined by 8 paise to close at 73.42 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid risk aversion in the global markets and surge in crude oil prices.

Commenting on the Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down within a broader range movement. There is a possibility of some more weakness in the coming sessions and we expect the recent swing low of 14,416 could be protected and the market could bounce from the lows in short term. Immediate support is placed at 14,620.”