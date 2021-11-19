Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Friday, November 19, 2021, on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. They will resume trading on Monday, November 22, 2021.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 372.32 points (0.62 per cent) lower at 59,636.01, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had fallen 133.85 points (0.75 per cent) to settle at 17,764.80.

The rupee erased most of its initial gains to settle 4 paise higher at 74.24 against the US dollar on Thursday, as some pullback in crude oil prices and a weak greenback in the overseas market supported the local unit.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. The overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly chart signal that the present key support of 17,700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction down to 17,200-17,100 levels in the next few weeks. Any attempt of upside bounce from here could find resistance around 17,850-17,900 levels.”