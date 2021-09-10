Indian share, commodity and currency markets closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets will remain shut on Friday, September 10, 2021, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. They will resume trading on Monday, September 13, 2021.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 54.81 points (0.09 per cent) higher at 58,305.07, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had risen 15.75 points (0.09 per cent) to settle at 17,369.25.

The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 10 paise higher at 73.50 against the US dollar on Thursday following recovery in the domestic equities and losses in the dollar in overseas markets ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound. Having recovered in the later part of Thursday, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the next early part of next week before encountering another resistance around 17,500-17,600 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17,200.”