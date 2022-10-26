Stock Market Holidays 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

Stock Market Holiday: India’s equity, currency and commodity markets are shut on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on account of Diwali Balipratipada. While the equity and currency markets will resume trade on Thursday, October 27, 2022, commodity markets will resume for the evening trading session at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Commodity markets follow two sessions – morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and evening session from 5:00 pm till 11:30/11:55 pm.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped their seven-session gaining streak and ended over 0.4 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global market. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 287.70 points (0.48 per cent) to end at 59,543.96 while the Nifty 50 declined 74.40 points (0.42 per cent) to settle at 17,656.35 on Tuesday.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.81 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “While the Nifty remains in a short term uptrend and looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18096, it is important that on any mild corrections the index holds above the immediate supports of 17607-17503 for the uptrend to continue.”