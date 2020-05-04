Sensex opens over 1,300 points lower, Nifty below 9,500-mark on weak Asian cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened over 4 per cent lower on Monday tracking losses in the broader Asian markets which fell as a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restrictions.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,362.89 points (4.04 per cent) at 32,354.73, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,456.65, down 403.25 points (4.09 per cent).

On the Sensex, the losses during the early trade were being led by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). (see heatmap below)

All the sectoral indices were trading in a sea of red except the Nifty Pharma index which was nearly 0.5 per cent up. Apart from this, the key Nifty Bank index was down nearly 6 per cent weighed by RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty Metal index was the worst hit slipping over 6.5 per cent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India and Hindalco Industries.

Similarly, the Nifty Financial Services index was down nearly 6 per cent weighed by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Bajaj Finance. The Nifty Auto index too was down over 5.5 per cent driven by Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Global market

The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil fell on Monday as a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restrictions.

In reduced trade, with China and Japan on holiday, US stock futures fell 1.7 per cent and US crude tumbled 7 per cent. The safe-haven US dollar rallied to one-week highs against the risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.

South Korea’s KOSPI fell, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng returned from a two-session holiday with a 3.5 per cent drop, while Australia’s ASX 200 eked out a 0.5 per cent gain.

The moves extended a dour start in May which began on Friday with bleak US data and the threat of fresh trade-war hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies.

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added to worries with fresh efforts to pin blame for the pandemic on China, where the new coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated.

– with global market input from Reuters

