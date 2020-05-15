Sensex slips over 100 points in opening deals, Nifty near 9,100-mark

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Friday weighed by automobile and banking stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 116.09 points (0.37 per cent) at 31,006.80, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,109.75, down 33.00 points (0.36 per cent).

On the Sensex, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies were the top laggards in the early trade. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was down over 1.5 per cent driven down by M&M, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Maruti. The Bank Nifty index too slipped over 1 per cent dragged by The Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

