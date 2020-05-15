Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

Sensex slips over 100 points in opening deals, Nifty near 9,100-mark

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 116.09 points (0.37 per cent) at 31,006.80, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,109.75, down 33.00 points (0.36 per cent).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2020 9:39:12 am
bse, bse sensex, investors wealth, covid 19, coronavirus, covid 19, business news, indian express BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Friday weighed by automobile and banking stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 116.09 points (0.37 per cent) at 31,006.80, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,109.75, down 33.00 points (0.36 per cent).

On the Sensex, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies were the top laggards in the early trade. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:23 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was down over 1.5 per cent driven down by M&M, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Maruti. The Bank Nifty index too slipped over 1 per cent dragged by The Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:25 am. (Source: NSE)

 

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement