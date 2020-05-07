Sensex slips over 300 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 9,200-mark as banks, financials, FMCG stocks weigh

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were being led by HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank and Infosys. (File photo) On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were being led by HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank and Infosys. (File photo)

The benchmark indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday weighed by the weakness in banking, financial and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,371.29, down 314.46 points (0.99 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was down 81.90 points (0.88 per cent) at 9,189.00.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were being led by HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank and Infosys. However, on the other hand, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Nestle India and Power Grid were the top drags in the morning trade. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:20 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:20 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty FMCG index was down over 1.3 per cent in the early trade weighed by losses in the shares of HUL, Godrej Consumer Products and Nestle. The Bank Nifty too was down over 1.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too slipped over 1 per cent in the early trade dragged by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Bajaj Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE)

