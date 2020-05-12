Sensex slips nearly 400 points in opening deals, Nifty below 9,200 mark on Asian cues

BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das) BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Tuesday taking cues from their broader Asian peers which slipped on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 393.59 points (1.25 per cent) at 31,167.63, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,134.55, down 104.65 points (1.13 per cent).

