Amid global AI meltdown, Indian stock market gains 1%

The Indian stock market rose nearly 1% on Friday, on track to end higher for the seventh straight day, even as markets in Asia and the US tumbled amid jitters over the US election results and concerns about a reversal of the AI boom.
While some of these markets are on the verge of entering bear territory, Indian equities look rejuvenated after a disappointing year so far.
India gains as AI markets stumble
The Indian stock market extended its longest winning run in a year on Friday, even as the US’ tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.5% – its biggest single-day fall in 19 months – as a resounding win for the Democrats in the US midterm elections deepened fears of tighter AI regulations and potential roadblocks to the construction of crucial data centres.
Nvidia dropped over 9%, while Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX crashed 9-11%. Asian markets followed suit, with South Korea’s Kospi, Taiwan’s Taiex and Japan’s Nikkei 225 indices dropping 5-6%. In South Korea, SK Hynix plunged over 13%, while Samsung Electronics lost 6%.
“The initial relief following the Democratic sweep of Congress has faded sharply amid concerns over tighter scrutiny of AI infrastructure investment,” analysts at MUFG Bank noted.
“The 12% plunge in US semiconductor stocks risks triggering another wave of foreign equity outflows from foreign investors selling South Korea and Taiwan equities. While KRW has remained relatively resilient this week, the severity of the tech selloff overnight could erode that resilience, despite the supporting external fundamentals,” the bank noted.
With these, AI-driven stock markets have fallen as much as 45% from their peak this year.
Meanwhile, the Sensex added another 702.95 points or 0.9% and was at 80,012.27 at around 12:30 PM. The Indian market has not only been boosted by this “anti-AI” play, but has also benefitted fundamentally from the US election results.
US election results boost India
The Democrats’ victory in the US lifted the Indian market 2.5% on Thursday to its highest level in several months, on hopes that it would lead to a more lasting resolution to the crisis in West Asia. Crude prices fell to around $90 a barrel from around $115 a barrel a few weeks ago.
“AI or no AI, India’s macro could look a lot better with lower oil prices,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.
“We expect India’s macroeconomic position to improve dramatically over the next few months, as crude prices come down to ‘normal’ levels on likely improved supply-demand balance,” the report noted.
The boost has added to the momentum from better-than-expected earnings for the July-September quarter. Foreign investors have also turned net buyers, encouraged by improving macroeconomic prospects and the shift away from AI-linked stocks. Together, these factors have put the Indian market on a stronger footing after a difficult year so far.