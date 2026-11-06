Amid global AI meltdown, Indian stock market gains 1%

The Indian stock market rose nearly 1% on Friday, on track to end higher for the seventh straight day, even as markets in Asia and the US tumbled amid jitters over the US election results and concerns about a reversal of the AI boom.

While some of these markets are on the verge of entering bear territory, Indian equities look rejuvenated after a disappointing year so far.

India gains as AI markets stumble

The Indian stock market extended its longest winning run in a year on Friday, even as the US’ tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.5% – its biggest single-day fall in 19 months – as a resounding win for the Democrats in the US midterm elections deepened fears of tighter AI regulations and potential roadblocks to the construction of crucial data centres.