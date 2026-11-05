Indian benchmarks open near three-month highs as oil slides after US Democratic win

India’sequity benchmarks opened near three-month highs on Thursday as oil prices slid on hopes that the Democrats’ victory in theUS ⁠midterm ​elections could hasten the end of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The ​benchmark Nifty ​50 rose ⁠1.66% to 24,357.3, while the Sensex added 1.83% ‌to 78,719.72, by 9:18 a.m. IST.

Brent crude futures dropped 1% to $93.5 per barrel, after an 8.7% slide in ⁠the previous ⁠session.

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Market sentiment was also bolstered by ⁠signs ‌that foreign investors ​were returning to ‌India. Foreign investors bought shares worth 72.84 billion ‌rupees ($769.65 million) ​on Wednesday, ​as ​per provisional data. This marks their ​fourth straight session of ⁠buying.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors rose. The ‌broader small-caps ⁠and mid-caps jumped over 1% each.