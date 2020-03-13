Indices resume trade, Sensex crashes 3,200 points in pre-open, Nifty hovers near 8,500-mark

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped to their respective lower circuits on Friday morning amid steep losses in the global markets due to rising concerns over coronavirus.

The Nifty 50 slipped below 9,000-mark in the early deals and touched its 10 per cent lower circuit at 8,624.05, down 966.10 points (10.07 per cent), after which the trade got suspended for a period of 45 minutes. Likewise, the S&P BSE Sensex too crashed 3090.62 points (9.43 per cent) to 29,687.52.

The normal trading will now resume at 10:20 am, with a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 10:05 am, news agency ANI reported.

Just like Thursday, all the stocks on the Sensex slipped in a sea of red in the morning trade. Information technology (IT) stocks such as HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the worst hit stocks in the early deals on Friday, crashing nearly 16 per cent. Apart from these, private-sector lenders such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were among the other major losers.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT was the top loser in the early deals, slipping over 13 per cent in the morning trade weighed by Just Dial, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and TCS. The Nifty PSU Bank index was another key loser slipping nearly 13 per cent weighed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Rupee

The rupee slipped 16 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade as coronavirus panic worsened.

Global market

The global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide.

Half a trillion dollars in liquidity from the US Federal Reserve and the promise of more were not enough to calm the fear that has wiped some $14 trillion from world stocks in a month.

On Friday, Japanese stocks were in freefall and markets from Seoul to Jakarta punched through downlimit circuit breakers. The Nikkei dropped as far as 10 per cent and is heading for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Not one stock on the index is in positive territory.

Losses were equally staggering outside Japan, driving MSCI’s broad Asia-Pacific index back to where it was in 2017.

Even after its worst crash since Black Monday in 1987 overnight, Dow futures are down about 3 per cent in Asia, as are S&P 500 futures.

Australia’s benchmark fell as far as 8 per cent and is set for its worst week on record. In South Korea the won was shredded and the Kospi fell 7.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 5 per cent. China’s Shanghai composite fell 3 per cent.

– With global market inputs from Reuters

