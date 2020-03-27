Sensex climbs over 1,000 points in opening deals, Nifty inches near 9,000-mark ahead of RBI press meet

BSE Sensex rose 1000 points on Friday morning ahead of RBI press meeting. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE Sensex rose 1000 points on Friday morning ahead of RBI press meeting. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened over 3 per cent higher on Friday ahead of the press meeting by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at 10 am.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 30,979.27, up 1,032.50 points (3.45 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 8,951.60, up 310.15 points (3.59 per cent).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to brief the media at 10:00 am. According to news agency Bloomberg, the central bank’s monetary policy panel has finalized steps it could take to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic in an unscheduled meeting that ended Wednesday.

Among Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank continued its rally on Friday, rising 15 per cent in early trade. This part, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were other top gainers in early trade on Friday.

Here’s how Sensex stocks were performing:

Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank index was up 6.5 per cent in early trade led by IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank. This apart, the Nifty Financial Services index too was up over 5 per cent led by Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE)

Rupee

The Indian rupee appreciated by 56 paise to 74.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking positive opening in domestic equities, as investors awaited positive cues from the Reserve Bank of India to tide through the coronavirus crisis.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading higher ahead of the media briefing by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides, the announcement of the various welfare measures by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday also supported investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 74.60, registering a rise of 56 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled at 75.16 against the US dollar.

– With rupee inputs from PTI

