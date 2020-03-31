Sensex up over 600 points in opening deals, Nifty hovers near 8,500-mark on global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 2 per cent on Tuesday taking cues from their Asian peers which edged higher as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,060.16, up 619.84 points (2.18 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 8,475.95, up 194.85 points (2.35 per cent).

Among the Sensex stocks, gains in the early morning trade were being led by Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HCL Technologies. (see the heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:31 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:31 am. (Source: BSE)

All the sectoral indices were trading on a positive note during the early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty Pharma index was up nearly 1.5 per cent led by gains in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma and Piramal Enterprises. This apart, the Nifty IT index too was up over 1 per cent led by a rise in NIIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi and HCL Tech.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing in early trade:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

In the global market, the Asian shares managed a tentative rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.

Analysts cautioned the index could overstate the true improvement as it measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction in activity.

If a company merely resumed working after a forced stoppage, it would read as an expansion without saying much about the overall level of activity.

Still, the headline number was a relief and helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rise 1.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei firmed 1.0 per cent after a jittery start, while South Korea added 2 per cent.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added another 0.6 per cent, supported by talk of book-keeping demand.

Healthcare had led Wall Street higher, with the Dow ending Monday up 3.19 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 3.35 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.62 per cent.

News on the coronavirus remained grim but radical stimulus steps by governments and central banks have at least provided some comfort to economies.

Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the flow of vital medical supplies.

Oil prices

Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stablising energy markets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand.

Brent crude was up by 19 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $22.95 a barrel by 0051 GMT, after closing at $22.76 in the previous session, the lowest close since November 2002. US crude was up by 59 cents, or 2.9 per cent, at $20.68 a barrel, after settling down at $20.09, the lowest close since February 2002.

Oil markets have faced a double whammy from the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia after OPEC and other producers failed to agree on deeper cuts to support oil prices in early March.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials discuss stablising oil markets, the Kremlin said on Monday.

– with global market, oil prices inputs from Reuters

