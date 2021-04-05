Sensex tanks 1,300 points, Nifty slips to 14,500-mark as fresh daily COVID cases breach 1,00,000-mark

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) tumbled over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Monday as the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infections surpassed 1,00,000-mark for the first time, and some states imposed fresh restrictions on public movement thereby triggering concerns about the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

At 10:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 1,303.60 points (2.61 per cent) lower at 48,726.23, while the broader Nifty 50 on NSE was down 367.05 points (2.47 per cent) at 14,500.30. Both the indices had opened over 0.5 per cent lower and slipped further as the trade progressed.

HDFC twins comprising HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top contributors to the fall in the BSE benchmark. They were followed by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) during the morning trade on Monday.

Friday, the markets were shut on account of Good Friday. On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 520.68 points (1.05 per cent) higher at 50,029.83, and the Nifty had risen 176.65 points (1.20 per cent) to settle at 14,867.35.

All the sectoral indices except the Nifty IT index were trading in a sea of red in the morning trade on Monday. The key Nifty Bank index was down nearly 4 per cent weighed by the shares of Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was down over 3.5 per cent dragged by Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.