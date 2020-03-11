Sensex opens in the red, rebounds minutes later led by banking, oil-realated stocks

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Wednesday but turned positive within minutes of the opening bell led by a rise in banking and oil-related stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 166.05 points lower at 35,468.90, it slipped as much as 373.03 points to 35,261.92 before erasing all its losses and turning positive. It had risen as much as 226.98 points to 35,861.93 during the early deals on Wednesday.

The topline Nifty 50 index on the NSE too opened 117.15 points lower at 10,334.30 level, but soon erased all its losses and climbed as high as 78.10 points from the previous close to 10,529.55.

Tuesday, the stock markets were shut on account of Holi. On Monday, the Sensex had recorded its worst single-day fall in over four-and-half years as it plunged a whopping 1,941.67 points (5.17 per cent), its worst fall since August 24, 2015, to settle at 35,634.95.

Among the stocks on Sensex, the shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) surged nearly 6 per cent in the early deals, state-run ONGC too was up nearly 4.5 per cent. These apart, the shares of ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank too contributed to the Sensex’s rebound during the early trade on Wednesday.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank index had climbed 328.85 points to 26,791.45 led by gains in Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE 500 rose 126.00 points at 13,794.30 during the morning deals on Wednesday.

The rupee rose 33 paise to 73.84 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the markets took a pause following sharp fall between Friday and Monday.

