Sensex opens over 1,000 points higher, Nifty above 9,300-mark ahead of RBI presser

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened 3.5 per cent higher on Friday ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’s address to the media.

Das will address the media at 10 am today amidst the steep fall in the rupee and the continuing volatility in other segments of the financial markets.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,681.94, up 1,079.33 points (3.53 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was up 323.10 points (3.59 per cent) at 9,315.90.

On the Sensex, gains in the early morning trade were being led by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Financial Service index was trading over 4.75 per cent higher in the early trade led by gains in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Indiabulls Housing Finance. This apart, the Nifty Bank index too was up over 4.5 per cent led by RBL Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank.

Here’s how the indices were performing:

