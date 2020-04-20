Sensex rises over 350 points in opening deals, Nifty above 9,350-mark; banks, financials lead

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 374.52 points (1.19 per cent) higher at 31,963.24, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,370.40, up 103.65 points (1.12 per cent).

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were being led by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:16 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:16 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the key Nifty Bank index was up over 1 per cent in opening deals led by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank. Apart from banks, the Nifty Financial Services index was up nearly 1.5 per cent led by Indiabulls Housing Finance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:15 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:15 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent US crude spiraling to 20-year lows.

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12 per cent in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States down over 16 per cent. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent in slow trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent and Shanghai blue chips 2.4 per cent even as China cut benchmark interest rates as widely expected.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, having jumped last week on hopes some US states would soon start to re-open their economies.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

