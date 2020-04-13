Sensex falls 200 points in opening deals as OPEC+ output cut fails to cheer investors

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Monday tracking a fall in the global markets as even a landmark agreement by OPEC and its allies to slash output by a record amount failed to give investors any cause for lasting optimism about the economic outlook.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.49 points (0.66 per cent) at 30,955.13, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,057.00, down 54.90 points (0.60 per cent).

The markets opened on Monday after an extended break. Friday, the markets were shut on account of Good Friday. On Thursday, the Sensex had risen 1,265.66 points (4.23 per cent) to settle above the 31,000-mark at 31,159.62. Likewise, the Nifty too had climbed 363.15 points (4.15 per cent) to end above 9,100-level at 9,111.90.

