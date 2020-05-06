Sensex opens over 50 points lower, Nifty slips below 9,200-mark on Asian cues, rise in coronavirus cases

BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das) BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Wednesday tracking weakness in the broader Asian markets and a rise in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,395.67, down 57.84 points (0.18 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was down 8.90 points (0.10 per cent) at 9,196.70.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had slipped 261.84 points (0.83 per cent) to end at 31,453.51, while the Nifty 50 had closed at 9,205.60, down 87.90 points (0.95 per cent).

With 111 new deaths since Tuesday evening, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,694 on Wednesday while the total number of cases soared to 49,391 including the 14,182 people who have been treated and discharged so far. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

