Sensex opens over 600 points lower, Nifty tests 9,200 on weak global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 2 per cent lower taking cues from their global peers which fell as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 642.42 points (2.01 per cent) at 31,366.19, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,201.70, down 181.85 points (1.94 per cent).

On the Sensex, the losses in the early trade were being led by Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were trading in green. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:29 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:29 am. (Source: BSE)

All the sectoral indices except Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were trading in a sea of red during the early morning deals. The Nifty IT index was the worst performer, slipping over 2.5 per cent weighed by Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Apart from this, the Nifty Bank index too slipped nearly 2 per cent weighed by HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank. The Nifty Auto index too was down nearly 2 per cent dragged by Tata Motors, Bharat Forge and M&M.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asia’s stock markets fell and gold hit a one-week high on Thursday as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of an “extended period” of weak economic growth, while vowing to use the US central bank’s power as needed and calling for additional fiscal spending to stem the fallout from the pandemic.

“The path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” Powell said in a webcast speech.

Adding to investors’ angst, a top World Health Organization official said the virus may never go away.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell about 0.7 per cent.

US stock futures fell 0.2 per cent, after the S&P 500 index’s worst two-day drop in nearly a month.

Benchmark indexes in Australia, Hong Kong, Korea and China all fell about 1 per cent.

– with global market input from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd