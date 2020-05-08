Sensex climbs over 550 points in opening deals, Nifty above 9,350-mark on global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 2 per cent higher in line with the broader Asian markets that rose tracking the gains in Wall Street after upbeat corporate earnings took the focus off upcoming data that is expected show the worst US unemployment rate in more than 70 years.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 580.25 points (1.85 per cent) higher at 32,023.63, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,371.20, up 172.15 points (1.87 per cent).

On Thursday, the Sensex had slipped 242.37 points (0.76 per cent) to end at 31,443.38, while the broader Nifty had settled at 9,199.05, down 71.85 points (0.78 per cent).

