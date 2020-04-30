Sensex opens over 650 points higher, Nifty tests 9,750 level on positive Asian cues

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2020 9:28:01 am
The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 2 per cent higher on Thursday tracking gains in the broader Asian market.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,382.31, up 662.15 points (2.02 per cent). Likewise, the Nifty 50 was up 192.25 points (2.01 per cent) at 9,745.60.
More to follow
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd