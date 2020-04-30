Sensex opens over 650 points higher, Nifty tests 9,750 level on positive Asian cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 2 per cent higher on Thursday tracking gains in the broader Asian market.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,382.31, up 662.15 points (2.02 per cent). Likewise, the Nifty 50 was up 192.25 points (2.01 per cent) at 9,745.60.

More to follow

